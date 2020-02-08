Bhubaneswar: Khatau Narbheram & Co retained Roida-II iron ore block in Keonjhar district by committing to pay 90.90 per cent of the ore value to the state government.

Khatau Narbheram & Co emerged as the highest bidder for the mine beating its eight competitors during the auction Friday.

The mineral block has iron reserve of 27.188 million tonnes. Roida II is one of the mines reserved for the specified end users for production of sponge, pig iron and steel.

Auction for Mahulsukha iron ore and manganese block was going on at the Directorate of Mines till Saturday evening. It is the ninth of the 19 enlisted mines to go under the hammer. Nadidih iron ore block will be listed for auction, Sunday.

Seven mining companies – TP Sao, LTA, GV Mines, Freegrade, Yazdani, Patnaik Minerals and Shyam Ore – are in the race to grab the composite block having 32.81 MT iron ore and 0.731 MT manganese reserve. AMTC (P) Ltd currently holds the lease of this block.

Sao has filed the IPO quoting highest 77 per cent followed by LTA 76.70 per cent, GV Mines 76.70 per cent, Freegrade 76.15 per cent, Yazdani 57.55 per cent, Patnaik Minerals 57 per cent and Shyam Ore 56 per cent, sources said.

So far, JSW has won four blocks – Nuagaon, Narayanposhi, Ganua and Jajang– with total ore reserve of 1,138.34 million tonnes while Shyam Ore grabbed Jilling-Langalota iron ore block, Serajuddin and Co retained Balda iron ore block and ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd had won Thakurani iron ore mines.