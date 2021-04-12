Bhubaneswar: Khimji Foundation, the philanthropic wing of one of Odisha’s largest jewellery chain Khimji Jewellers, Monday donated Rs 11 lakh for the development of the Srimandir Parikrama Project. Directors of KHIMJI Foundation Mitesh Khimji and Sumeet Khimji presented the token of devotion to Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri. The Srimandir Parikrama Yojana (Jagannath temple corridor plan) was announced by the Chief Minister.

Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Foundation, said, “One should not consider this as a donation because who can donate what to the one who runs the universe. This contribution is towards the project that is aimed at enhancing the comfort of the pilgrims coming from around the world and also restoring our heritage which is a dream project of our beloved Chief Minister. We sincerely pay our gratitude towards this effort of state government for bringing such a project.”