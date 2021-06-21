Mumbai: American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has opened up about going under the knife, saying that she has had a nose job once. During part two of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Khloe what false claims she has heard the most about herself.

Khloe replied that speculation about plastic surgery is always something that annoys her.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant. But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'” Khloe said, reports usmagazine.com.

Khloe shared that Cohen was the first person to ask her about what work she may have had done.

She said: “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”