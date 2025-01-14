New Delhi: In a display of sheer dominance, the Indian women’s Kho Kho team delivered a masterclass against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory that sent shockwaves through the tournament. The Women in Blue showcased their prowess with exceptional Dream Runs and remarkable defensive strategies that left their opponents struggling at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Tuesday in what was their opening match of the tournament.

Chaithra B., Meeru, and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for Team India with consecutive Dream Runs, with the first two batches each earning a point. This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touchpoints that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn.

With the momentum in their favour, the Indians launched into a full-force attack. In just 90 seconds, led by the dynamic trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle, and Reshma Rathod, the team secured three all-out victories against the defenders, pushing the score to 24. Merely 18 seconds later, they inflicted a fourth all-out on South Korea, extending their lead to 22 points.

Reshma Rathod stood out with an impressive six touchpoints, while Meenu delivered an outstanding performance with 12 points through Other Dives, significantly bolstering the team’s score. By the end of Turn 2, Team India had eliminated a staggering 16 batches, taking the score to 94-10.

Turn 3 maintained the same intensity, with the Women in Blue adding three points via the Dream Run. South Korea managed only eight points in the second innings of Turn 3, as India’s dominance continued unabated.

The final Turn showcased Team India’s unrelenting control over the match, never allowing their opponents to establish any rhythm. The match concluded with India posting a massive 175 points against South Korea’s 18, sending a resounding message to other teams in their group as the tournament enters its crucial stages.