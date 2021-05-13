Khurda: After teachers in Odisha demanded ‘frontline COVID warrior’ status at par with police, health workers and journalists, the chemists of Khurda district have demanded the same.

The chemists Thursday warned that some 20,000 shop owners would shut their shops in coming days if the state government doesn’t take any favourable decision within 15 days. Their demand is to be acknowledged as frontline COVID warriors and priority vaccination.

“Medicine retailers have always been providing seamless services to the public, even during lockdowns or shutdowns. In the first wave, the disease claimed over a hundred chemists and staff of medicine stores. At that time, we had raised the demand for giving frontline COVID warrior status to the chemists. We are yet to get any assurance from the government,” president of the chemists’ association Pragati Mohanty said.

“The second wave is wrathful. The government should declare us frontline warriors and take steps for our vaccination on a priority basis,” Mohanty added.

PNN