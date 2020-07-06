Bhubaneswar: Even though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Odisha Circle has given the nod to open 31 monuments in Odisha including nine monuments of Khurda district from July 6, the District Administration asked the ASI not to reopen nine centrally-protected monuments in the district till July 31 amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the district.

District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout has written a letter in this regard to the Circle Head of ASI, Bhubaneswar.

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, the ASI had closed 3,400 monuments, historical places and museums. However after Unlock.2 was enforced in the country the Ministry of Culture had directed the ASI to open the monuments and museums following COVID-19 guidelines.

After that the ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle had issued a special direction and asked the Khurda District Administrtaion to reopen nine monuments like Khandagiri, Udayagiri, Sishupalgad, Dhauligiri Shanti Stupa, Sri Lingeraj Temple, Rajarani Temple and Papanashini Temple from Monday.

But as there are high chances of rise in COVID-19 infections the Khurda district administration has asked the ASI to not reopen the monuments till July 31.

PNN