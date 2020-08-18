Bhubaneswar: With Khurda district reporting more daily increase in COVID-19 patients than Ganjam for the last couple of days, it’s only a matter of time before Khurda replaces Ganjam as the new hotspot for coronavirus cases.

Khurda Tuesday reported the highest daily spike of 419 positive cases. At the same time, Ganjam, the district that has earned notoriety as a COVID hotspot, reported only 246 cases the same day.

If the present situation continues for some more days, the situation in Khurda district is said to get more serious than Ganjam district.

With the fresh addition, Khurda district’s tally has gone up to 9,380. Of them, 5,086 patients have recovered from the disease and 4235 are still undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals. With one death reported Tuesday, the district’s toll now stands at 49.

Similarly, Ganjam district’s tally has reached 15,256. So far, 12, 928 have recovered from the disease. At the same time, 2,162 patients are recuperating from the infection. The district Tuesday reported three deaths and with this the district’s toll stands at 158. So far, eight patients have died of reasons other than COVID.

