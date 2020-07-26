Khurda: After a soldier from 6TH India Reserve Battalion under N. Arjunpur Panchyat of Khurda block in the district tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24-hours, Sarpanch of the respective panchayat Md. Yakub declared complete shutdown for 72-hours in two villages.

Yakub has taken the decision exercising his collector powers in view of public safety. Notably, sarpanchs across Odisha have been given the power to enforce shutdown if they feel it necessary for containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The shutdown started from Saturday 8pm and will continue till 8 pm of July 28. Yakub warned that legal action will be initiated against shutdown violators.

All public and vehicular movement has been strictly prohibited in the two villages. All shops will remain closed during the 72 hours. During this period, the local administration will try to do contact tracing of those who have come in close contact with the soldier

However, Khurda district Sunday reported total 187 cases. Out of the total cases 27 cases were from various blocks of Khurda district, while 160 cases are from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, out of the 27 cases, 10 were from home quarantine, six were from temporary medical centres (TMC) and the remaining one was the 6TH India Reserve Battalion soldier. Ten people contacted the virus locally.

PNN