Mumbai: Kiara Advani returns to Netflix with Guilty, her second outing with the streamer after Lust Stories, and the actor has said filmmaker Karan Johar thought she would be apprehensive about coming on board for another project on the OTT platform.

Kiara made her debut in 2014 with Fugly, but found acclaim with Johar’s directorial segment in the 2018’s anthology.

“I was in the car with Karan when he told me he has heard a narration and it’s a very strong role. He said it’s the most thrilling script he had heard. He wanted me to hear it and told me it was on Netflix,” informed Kiara.

“But he thought I may have an apprehension in my mind because I had signed films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz but in my head, the platform doesn’t matter. What matters is the content,” Kiara stated.

Having seen the reach of web, the actor said she had no qualms about returning to the medium.

“As an actor you want to reach out as many people as possible. Fortunately, the script that came to me was Guilty. Lust Stories was a game changer for me. So there was never a second thought about doing Guilty. It seemed like a perfect opportunity,” asserted Kiara.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Kiara said the story of the film is layered and hence it cannot be classified as a thriller.

“Yesterday (Monday) I called Karan and asked him, ‘What do I say (about the trailer)’ and he said something that I wrote down because it aptly describes the film.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, Guilty will stream from March 6.

Agencies