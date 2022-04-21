Mumbai: The first look of Hindi film actress Kiara Advani’s mysterious character Reet from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was unveiled Thursday.

The actress took to Instagram and shared her character’s motion poster from the film in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

With a hint of horror, the motion poster features a petrified Kiara Advani with a scary hand on her head. Teasing the fans with her character, Kiara divulged just a tad to stir up the audience’s curiosity about Reet as she wrote in the caption “Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled She’s not so sweet.”

The actress will be sharing the screen with Kartik for the first time in the Anees Bazmee directorial which has been produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.