Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani, who is on a high following success of her recent movie Kabir Singh alongside actor Shahid Kapoor, is a stunner and her Instagram pictures prove it. The stunning beauty is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated.

She often uploads pictures and videos from her film shoots and teases fans. After the stupendous success of Kabir Singh, Kiara has become a sought-after face and is getting back-to-back film offers.

Recently, she uploaded some pictures from her photoshoot which have garnered quite a few likes and comments on Instagram for her sexy looks.

Take a look;

Kiara attended Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. She took up Mass Communication in Jaihind College, Mumbai. Kiara’s step-grandfather Ashok Kumar was a renowned actor of his time who attained iconic status in Indian cinema.

She is also grandniece of late actor Saeed Jaffrey, a British actor whose versatility and fluency in multiple languages allowed him to work in radio, stage, television and movies. She was born as Alia Advani to Jagdeep Advani, a businessman and Genevieve Jaffrey. She has a younger brother, Mishaal.

Kiara’s father is a Sindhi Hindu, while her mother was a Catholic woman of Scottish, Irish, Portuguese and Spanish ancestry. On the professional front, Kiara was seen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

She has also signed Laxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and has a lot other movies including Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.