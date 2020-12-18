Gajapati: A seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped Thursday from Kashinagar NAC was rescued from an under-construction building at Koithapadar village Friday in Gajapati district. The rescue of the youngster 40 hours after his abduction brought relief to the family members.

The boy has been identified as Jammi Hardhik, son of Jammi Gopi of Kumuti Sahi locality. He was playing with his friends when he was abducted.

Hardhik’s uncle, Patanuru Naresh had gone to Koithapadar village. There he spotted his nephew inside the under-construction building. He immediately contacted the police who reached the spot and rescued Hardhik.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as to who kidnapped Hardhik and the reasons behind it.

Hardhik was playing with his friends in the locality Wednesday evening when some persons approached him and asked him the address of his father’s office. Before anybody could realise what was happening they picked up Hardhik and left the spot. By the time Hardhik’s friends understood something was amiss and gave the chase, the miscreants had already crossed the boundary of Kashinagar NAC.

Hardhik’s friends informed his family members about his kidnapping and a police complaint was lodged.

PNN