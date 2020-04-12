Bhubaneswar: Nine-year-old Thakur Rajveer Das, a student of Mother’s Public School, has donated his entire piggy bank amount to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as well as to the PM CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus.

The amount of Rs 2,000 may be small compared to the huge donations given by corporates. However, it is the selfless act of the nine-year-old that has grabbed the eyeballs. Class IV student Thakur Rajveer Das who stays in the Bibekananda locality in the state capital has donated Rs 1,000 to the CM’s Relief Fund and an identical amount to the PM CARES Fund as the country continues to fight the dreaded coronavirus.

Rajveer, the son of Thakur Ranjit Das and Swapna Das, said that he has made the donation for the safety of the people in India. “I just want the country to win the battle against coronavirus,” Rajveer said. Coming from just a kid, this donation is indeed a huge act. His contribution has been appreciated by his family and neighborhood

Earlier a kindergarten students of DAV Public School donated Rs 1,137 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Similarly, two siblings Nandini and Padmini Priyadarshini have donated Rs 3,751 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They are Class VI students of DAV Public School. It should also be stated here that Adyasha Adyasmita of Ganjam donated her entire piggy bank savings to CM’s Relief Fund.

PNN