Pune: Kieron Pollard (22 n o, 5b, 3×6) produced some 20th over batting histrionics which propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 161 for the loss of four wickets in their IPL encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here Wednesday. A 150-plus total distinctly looked improbable for MI before Pollard decided to smash three sixes in the over bowled by Australian Pat Cummins to take his side past the 160-run mark.

On a pitch that is double-paced, the chase will be tricky for KKR. Pollard may have just put the target out of their reach.

Suryakumar Yadav (52, 36b, 5×4, 2×6) rescued MI after they had slipped to 55 for three in the 11th over. He and Tilak Verma (38 n o, 27b, 3×4, 2×6) put on 83 runs for the fourth wicket to give the innings a semblance of respectability and also the platform for Pollard to launch his assault.

For MI, the wickets to fall were Rohit Sharma (3), Ishan Kishan (14) and Dewald Brevis (29). Pat Cummins who went for 49 runs in his four overs picked up two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy got a wicket apiece.