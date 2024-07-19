Bhubaneswar: KIIT felicitated Thursday 11 students from the institution who are in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics starting July 26. Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta announced Thursday an award of Rs 7 lakh to each of the athletes, encouraging them to give their best on the field and bring glory to the country.

The sportspersons from KIIT and KISS who are in the Indian squad are Amit Rohidas (Hockey), Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase & 5000m), Priyanka (20km walk), Annu Rani (Javelin), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Prachi (4x400m relay), Ankita (5000m), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km walk) and Suraj Panwar (marathon walk mixed relay). “Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this prestigious stage,” Samanta said during a felicitation programme for the athletes here.