Bhubaneswar: Doctors at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here successfully removed a tumour blocking the airway of a 40-year-old woman using a rare and advanced bronchoscopic method.

The patient, who had earlier been diagnosed with a rare type of lung tumour — carcinoid tumour — in the right main bronchus, had undergone radiation therapy in 2023.

However, a follow-up scan in June 2025 revealed a persistent mass obstructing over half of her airway, leading to severe breathlessness and an unrelenting cough.

Faced with this challenge, the Interventional Pulmonology team at KIMS opted for a minimally invasive, yet high-precision approach.

Under general anaesthesia in the Cardiothoracic OT, they inserted a flexible bronchoscope and performed a three-step tumour clearance procedure.

This included ‘an adrenaline injection’ to minimise bleeding risk. This was followed by ‘electrocautery’ (heat) to slice through and shrink the tumour using controlled heat and ‘cryo-extraction’ (cold) to freeze and gently remove the tumour fragments.

The combination resulted in the complete removal of the obstruction and immediate relief in the patient’s breathing.

Biopsy samples were also taken during the procedure for further evaluation.

The intricate operation was led by Dr Debasis Behera, Dr Swadip Mishra, and Dr Sushanta Mishra from the department of Interventional Pulmonology, in close coordination with the Cardiac Anaesthesia team of Dr Ashok K Badamali and Dr Gyana Ranjan Mishra.

PNN