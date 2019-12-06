Hyderabad: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets and 1.2 overs to spare in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. This is the highest T20I total successfully chased down by India.

West Indies had set India an imposing target of 208 but Virat Kohli (92* off 50) and KL Rahul (62 off 40 balls) made the chase look like child’s play. It was the aggression of Virat Kohli that enthralled fans.

Hail to the King Kohli.

What a inning!

India won the match by 6 wickets.#INDvsWI #Kohli pic.twitter.com/9ShkwauCIX — Sunil Choudhary (@MandoliyaSunil) December 6, 2019

Kohli was in absolute form and smashed Williams to take Indian to a thunderous win.

In the first innings, Shimron Hetmyer struck a quick half-century as West Indies produced a fine batting display to post a challenging 207 for 5 against India in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Hyderabad Friday.

Nothing new in today's match

1. Kohli finishes match in style

2. Pant finishes off in style

3.India successfully chases the total #INDvsWI #Kohli #rishabpant pic.twitter.com/9PzwUqVzCz — Akash krishan (@krishan_akash) December 6, 2019

An aggressive Hetmyer made 56 off 41 balls which was studded with two boundaries and four hits over the fence to hold West Indies from one end after being sent into bat. He first added 37 runs with Brandon King (31 off 23 balls) and then shared 71 runs with skipper Kieron Pollard (37 off 19 balls) to lay the base for the West Indies total.