Mumbai: Actress Kishwar Merchant says that she is very excited about her upcoming show ‘Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan – Aakhri Imtihaan’ as her comeback project.

Kishwer will be seen in the role of Meera Raichand. The actress, who was on a maternity break from her professional commitments, will be seen making a comeback with the show on OTT.

Speaking about her excitement for the OTT, Kishwer said: “When Meera’s role was offered to me, I was immediately drawn to its grey character. As a new mom, it was challenging for me to portray a complex role, but I am very kicked about being back on set.”

“It’s always been a pleasure working with Colors, and now I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Voot. I hope the show’s new development is well received by the audience. ”

After its success as a TV series on Colors, now ‘Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan – Aakhri Imtihaan’ will be coming on OTT, from August 8 on Voot.

IANS