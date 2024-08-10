Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here has achieved another milestone as approximately 13,944 students have entered the Guinness Book of World Records for performing the Indian National Anthem as the largest single group. The students collaborated with three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej to create a monumental version of the anthem, which will be officially released on the eve of Independence Day, according to KISS source. Expressing his happiness over this achievement, the founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta said that this is not just a proud moment for KISS, but also for the state and the country.

Guinness World Records officials announced the record-breaking feat recently at a press conference held in New Delhi. The National Anthem performance will feature Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, along with many other renowned artists.