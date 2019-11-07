Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) made its fourth attempt at a Guinness Book of World Records Thursday when as many as 25,000 tribal students pushed for a record for most people brushing their teeth simultaneously at a single venue.

The event was organised by Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences in association with KISS Foundation, Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry(IAPHD) and Colgate Palmolive India Limited. Celebrating the day as ‘National Tooth Brushing Day’ they also raised awareness for oral hygiene the lack of which leads to numerous dental diseases including oral cancer.

As many as 25,000 students participated in creating the world record while promoting oral hygiene through this activity.

The previous record of most people brushing their teeth simultaneously in a single venue was set by Delhi Public School in Karnataka, India, January 7 2016. The Record before that was also set in India by Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd in association with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) 9 October 2007 with 177,003 people brushing teeth at 380 locations across India.

Guinness World Records has previously recognised KISS for the double world record in ‘longest human sentence’ reading ‘we urge for world peace’ and ‘most simultaneous high-fives’ at the same event on a single day in December 2015 and the third world record in attending the ‘largest laughter yoga class’ in the world in August 2017.

KISS in Odisha, runs the largest free residential institute in the world, which imparts holistic education from kindergarten to post graduation to 30,000 tribal children.

