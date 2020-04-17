Auckland: Known for his tongue-in-cheek take on life and cricket, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is depending on humour during tough times. He is focusing on the funny side of things. He feels it will help him cope with difficult situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Role of humour

Asked about the role humour plays in handling difficulties, the Kiwi player said it is vital when the going gets tough.

“I think it’s probably right out there, the most important one. The sport we play and the career I have had, there are plenty of downs. You’ve got to see the bright, funny side of it otherwise you’ll just go into a dark hole,” Neesham said.

“I’m certainly used to tough situations and this is another one. All things pass eventually. So we should keep smiling and laughing. Then we’ll all be in a better place and good to go once we come out the other side,” added Jimmy Neesham.

Rapid transformation

Last month, New Zealand’s ODI away series against Australia was called off after the first match. They were sent home owing to the fast-spreading virus. The 29-year-old said he was amazed how quickly the situation changed.

“We were in Sydney for the ODI series and we joked about what was going on at the airport. However, the amount the situation escalated to in the six-seven days was unbelievable,” pointed out Neesham.

“We played Friday and Saturday. We were called for a meeting at two and by three we were on the bus to the airport. It was pretty quick and we were lucky to have reached home,” Neesham said.

Bizarre experience

Before heading back home, the Black Caps played one ODI, which was held without any spectators. “It was bizarre, totally different. At one point I was at long-on and I could hear one security guard talking on his walkie talkie. I also could also hear the voice of the other security guard on the other side of the ground. It was very strange,” Neesham recalled.

World Cup nightmare

It’s been little over nine months since New Zealand lost the ODI World Cup to England. The heartache of that narrow defeat still hasn’t subsided, said Neesham.

Neesham scored 13 of the Black Caps’ 15 runs in the dramatic tied Super Over at Lord’s in July. But he was helpless at the other end as, with two needed to win off the final ball, Martin Guptill was run out. England won the title on a boundary count-back.

“I thought it would soften over time but it hasn’t. Maybe it will get better over the next few years,” Neesham said.

Agencies