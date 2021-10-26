Sharjah: In a big blow to New Zealand’s T20 World Cup campaign, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was Tuesday ruled out of the showpiece. This is because Lockie Ferguson suffered a ‘grade two’ calf tear just before their opening match against Pakistan. Pacer Adam Milne is set to replace Ferguson in the 15-member squad, subject to approval of the ICC Technical Committee.

The 30-year-old Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training Monday night. A subsequent MRI scan revealed grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery. This was stated by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a media release,

The Blackcaps are set to play five pool games over the next 13 days. So Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.

“It’s a real shame for Ferguson to have this happen on the eve of the tournament. He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form – so to lose him at this time is a blow. However, we are fortunate to have a replacement in the form of Adam. He has been with the squad training for the past two weeks,” Stead informed.

Milne is already in UAE with the Kiwis having been selected in the squad as traveling injury cover. However, he won’t be available to play until ICC approval has been received.