Hyderabad: The promising Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59) made a well-paced fifty as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL match Sunday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (43) and Raghuvanshi added 84 runs for the second wicket as KKR overhauled SRH’s under-par 165 all out with ease.

Finn Allen made an aggressive 29 off 13 balls upfront to give KKR a brisk start.

Earlier, Travis Head made a belligerent 61 off 28 balls, but KKR’s spinners bowled well to restrict SRH to 165.

Mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy (336) and Sunil Narine (231) wrecked SRH middle-order with controlled spells.

Along the way of his two-wicket burst in his fourth over, Narine also completed 200 IPL wickets.

The spinner was the third bowler to achieve the feat after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ishan Kishan made 42 off 29 balls.

Brief Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad 165 all out in 19 overs (Travis Head 61, Ishan Kishan 42; Varun Chakravarthy 336, Sunil Narine 231).

Kolkata Knight Riders 1693 in 18.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 59, Ajinkya Rahane 43).