Mumbai: Skipper Sanju Samson (54, 49b, 7×4, 1×6) was the only batter to stand out as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted 152 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL match here Monday. A number of other batters like Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts, but failed to capitalise on those. Later on Shimron Hetmyer (27 n o, 13b, 1×4, 2×6) took Rajasthan past the 150-run mark.

The wicket however, is not an easy pitch to bat on with some deliveries stopping. So in the must-win game for them, KKR has their work cut out.

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets but went for quite a few runs, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each.

Samson and Buttler put on 48 runs for the second wicket. It incidentally was the highest partnership in the RR innings.