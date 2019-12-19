Kolkata: England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore here Thursday.

Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch bought for Rs 4.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell goes to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.

A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.

PTI