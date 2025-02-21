Dubai: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul bagged the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal for his contributions in the fielding in India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh Thursday.

India started their campaign on a winning note with a comfortable six-wicket win at Dubai International Stadium. Opener Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 101 while Rahul stayed not out on 41 as India chased down 229 with 21 balls to spare.

Rahul grabbed three catches behind the stumps before contributing with the bat. The BCCI shared a video on social media presenting the medal to Rahul after the match’s conclusion.

Following the tradition, India fielding coach T Dilip gave a prologue on the team’s performance before announcing Rahul as the winner of the fielding medal.

“I think fielding in Dubai isn’t straightforward. I think if you look at the dome lights out there, catching becomes a little tricky. He takes every game as an opportunity to learn and respond. All I would see is next game; we come back stronger, what we learn out of the field on this tour.

“Coming to the contenders, I think someone who’s been really shown that he does what he does all the time. Going into his positions, grabbing every opportunity when it comes his way, none other than Virat Kohli” said Dilip.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja presented the medal to Rahul and shared a warm hug with him before breaking into celebrations with teammates.

“I think he’s been very consistent behind the stumps. It’s never easy because with the new ball diving on the leg side, not only this game, he’s been really doing well, taking those catches at important things at a point. KL Rahul. Our contender number two. We always talk about catches and with Swami bowling at a brilliant spell, taking that one going away and taking it towards his right side, Shubham Gill, fantastic on that.

“And today’s winner would be, I request our live wire in the team Mr. Jadeja to present a medal. And the winner would be everyone has to come here and see this. And the winner is… Cheers guys, thank you,” added the fielding coach.

India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next game Sunday.