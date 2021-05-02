Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, the IPL franchise announced on Sunday.

PTI has learnt that Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul’s absence, starting with tonight’s match against Delhi Capitals here.

“K L Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,” the team said in a statement.

“It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” it added.

PTI