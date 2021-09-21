Paris: Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) next French league game at last-placed Metz. Club officials said Lionel Messi has suffered an injury after a knock to his left knee. He will need some time to recover. A scan confirmed ‘the signs of bone contusion’, PSG said in a statement Tuesday. Another assessment of Messi will be made in 48 hours.

Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the Ligue 1 encounter. The media had reported that Messi had expressed his ire after being taken off the pitch. He is yet to win a match since he signed for PSG.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner repeatedly touching his knee. Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free-kick during the game, the closest he has come to scoring his first goal for the French side.

“I’m really happy with what he did during the match, he played a great first half,” Pochettino said during a news conference. “All the great champions don’t want to leave the pitch,” Pochettino added.

Messi is still chasing his first PSG goal following his shock move from Barcelona this summer.

PSG’s win against Lyon extended the club’s perfect start to the season ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Metz. PSG have won their first six league matches to open a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille. The latter however, have one match in hand.