The Supreme Court Collegium Thursday recommended Justice Harish Tandon, a senior judge at the Calcutta High Court, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

This recommendation follows the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, January 19, 2025. The Collegium cited Justice Tandon’s experience and judicial competence in its decision.

Legal background and judicial career

Born November 16, 1964, Justice Tandon completed his graduation from Calcutta University in 1983 and obtained his LLB in 1989, the CDJ Law Journal report suggested.

He was enrolled as an advocate September 26, 1989, and practised primarily in civil and constitutional matters at the Calcutta High Court. His legal career also included appearances before the City Civil Court, Debt Recovery Tribunal, and the Supreme Court of India.

On April 13, 2010, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Key judgments and legal philosophy

As per a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Tandon was part of a division bench that overturned a trial court’s decision granting a divorce based on allegations of cruelty and desertion in September 2023, highlighting the necessity of substantial evidence in matrimonial disputes.

Justice Tandon has also been recognized for integrating cultural and philosophical references into his judgments. In a notable instance, he quoted texts like the Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, and works of Rabindranath Tagore to emphasize ethical and moral considerations in legal contexts.

Furthermore, he has played a pivotal role in addressing social issues through his judicial decisions. For example, he rejected anticipatory bail in a child marriage case, underscoring the importance of awareness programs by the Department of Women and Child Development to prevent such practices.

Next steps in appointment

With the Collegium’s recommendation, Justice Tandon is set to take charge as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court upon approval by the President of India.

