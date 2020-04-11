Who doesn’t love fruits? But do you know there is a right time to eat every fruit?

There are some fruits when eaten in the morning on an empty stomach can cause stomach problems like indigestion. Let us tell you about some fruits and their timing to eat.

Banana should never be eaten on an empty stomach in the morning. Bananas are high in calcium and iron. Bananas on an empty stomach worsen the balance of the above elements in the body. In such a situation, there may be a heartburn or ulcer disease. Eat bananas only after having breakfast.

Apple is a fruit that people love to eat anytime. But let us tell you that apple should never be eaten at night as it creates acid in the body and formation of acid at night affects digestion. Apples can be eaten anytime of the day. Even before breakfast.

Papaya should be eaten after breakfast and before lunch. Papaya is considered very good for the stomach. It can cure stomach ailments. It is also very beneficial in digestion and piles. It has a high level of sugar. Eating it immediately after eating food can increase body weight.

The right time to eat oranges is after breakfast. Many people take oranges in form of juice after returning from morning walk or gym, but this is wrong. Citrus fruits should be eaten only after eating something else otherwise it causes great harm to the body. It contains a high amount of acid.

The best time to eat pomegranate is morning. In the morning the body needs a different energy. Pomegranate seeds have a lot of strength and cures anemia in the body. Pomegranate should be eaten before lunch.

People also like to eat guava. People eat it anytime but the right time to eat it is after lunch. Guava helps in digestion of food. Eating it after lunch increases digestion.