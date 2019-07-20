Mumbai: Actress Ananya Pandey, who made her debut with the film ‘Student of the Year 2’, recently said that she considers Alia Bhatt as an inspiration.

In an interview, citing the reason, Ananya said that Alia’s journey inspires her. Alia in her acting career never pretended to be perfect and that is her best quality according to Ananya.

When Ananya was asked how much pressure is she under to deliver being a star kid, she said: “It is always a pressure but I do not want to pay attention to negative things.”

Ananya is the daughter of actor and comedian Chunky Pandey. Her debut film ‘SOTY 2’ was not as good as expected, but the audience appreciated Ananya performance.

Currently, Ananya is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in Lucknow. This is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film also features Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednakar and is slated to release December 6, 2019. This movie is being directed by Mudassir Aziz.

PNN/Agencies