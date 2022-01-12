According to astrology, zodiac sign is determined according to the position of the moon planet in the horoscope. Let us tell you, which is your zodiac sign, according to the first letter of your name.

Below are a few examples. Read to know them in details:

Aries – According to astrology, Aries is considered as the first sign. People whose name starts with the letters Chu, Che, Cho, La, Lee, Lu, Le, Lo, Aa, their zodiac sign is Aries. The lord of Aries is Mars.

Taurus – The second sign of the zodiac is Taurus. People whose name starts with E, Oo, A, O, Va, Vee, Wu, Ve, Vo, their zodiac sign is called Taurus. The symbol of this zodiac is a bull. The lord of Taurus zodiac is considered to be Venus.

Gemini – Gemini is considered to be the third zodiac sign of the zodiac. People whose name starts with ‘A’, ‘Ch’ and ‘D’, their zodiac sign is Gemini. In astrology, twins are shown in the sign of Gemini, the lord of Gemini is the planet Mercury which is the factor of speech, commerce, communication, singing, mathematics etc.

Cancer – According to the zodiac, the place of this zodiac is fourth. People whose name starts with Hi, Hu, Hey, Ho, Da, Dee, Do, Day, Do, Ve, their zodiac sign is Cancer. Moon is considered to be the lord of this zodiac.

Leo – The fifth zodiac sign of the astrological cycle is Leo. People whose name starts with Ma, Mi, Moo, Me, Mo, Ta, Tee, Tu, Tay, their zodiac sign is Leo. Sun is the lord of this zodiac.

Virgo – According to the zodiac, this zodiac is considered to be the sixth zodiac. People whose name first starts with Dho, Pa, Pi, Poo, Sha, N, Th, Pe and Po, their zodiac sign is Virgo. The lord of this zodiac is Mercury.

Libra – The place of Libra is seventh according to the zodiac. People whose name starts with Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu or Te, their zodiac sign is Libra. The lord of Libra is Venus.

Scorpio – Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac of astrology. People whose name starts with these letters To, Na, Ni, Nu, Ne, No, Ya, Yi, Yu, their zodiac sign is Scorpio. The lord of this zodiac is Mars.

Sagittarius – According to the astrological cycle, Sagittarius is considered as the ninth zodiac. People whose name starts with the letters Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi, Bhu, Dha, Fa, Dha, Bhe, their sign is Sagittarius. The planet Jupiter is the lord of this zodiac.

Capricorn – The place of Capricorn is considered to be 10th according to the zodiac. People whose name starts with Bho, Jaa, Ji, Khi, Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga, Gi, Hai, they have Capricorn. The lord of this zodiac is Shani Dev.

Aquarius – Aquarius has been described as the eleventh sign of the zodiac. People whose name starts with Gu, Gay, Go, Sa, Si, Su, Se, So, Da, are Aquarians.