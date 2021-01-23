Bhubaneswar: Sophisticated knowledge in forensic science is crucial to find out the real perpetrators of crime and dispensation of justice, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here, Saturday.

While inaugurating the Annual National Conference of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine, 2021 through virtual mode, Naveen said, the forensic interpretation of an event, involving human body, and mind, is a vital component of criminal justice system.

“The legal proceedings require evidence to find out the real perpetrators of crime. Here, forensic science comes handy in providing concrete evidence. Therefore, sophisticated knowledge in forensic science is crucial to dispensation of justice,” he said.

SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the event was organised, has been the backbone of healthcare in Odisha for almost a century now. The institution has a glorious history of academic excellence. Now, the state government has started the process of transforming this great institute into a world-class healthcare institution with all the modern amenities, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that Odisha is known for its rich cultural heritage and a great place to unwind and experience the serene beauty of nature, Patnaik appealed to the delegates, who have visited Odisha, to enjoy the beautiful locales.

He further said that the scientific deliberations on issues in forensic medicine will shed lights on emerging techniques, advanced knowledge and newer tools.