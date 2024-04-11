Rourkela: The bridge over river Koel connecting Kuarmunda block on one side with Nuagaon block on the other, has indeed proved to be a game-changer in the lives of people living on both sides. Since it was inaugurated in February 2016, the ‘Koel Bridge’ (sometimes also called ‘Jhirpani Bridge’) has indeed affected the lives of thousands in a very positive manner. The bridge has helped in giving new dimensions and dynamics to business, means of livelihood and economic prosperity. Today, it has brought financial affluence to a large number of people and also created new business opportunities. Jhirpani, on one side of the river, even a few years back was a sleepy extension of this town. Today, however, the situation has completely changed. Even five years back, there were hardly any shops and business establishments in Jhirpani.

Currently, a number of business establishments have sprung up including marble and tiles shops, grocery, mobile, home décor and many other varieties of stores. Business is brisk as the bridge is offering smooth connectivity. “The ‘Koel Bridge’ has changed Jhirpani’s skyline. It has been very beneficial,” said Devi Jena, a local contractor. Manoj Sahu, a resident of Jhirpani also supported Jena’s claim. “It is as if a miracle happened in front of our eyes. Due to the bridge, land prices have increased substantially in adjacent areas of Jhirpani including Jareikela,” Sahu said.

On the other side of the bridge, the story is equally encouraging. Ashish Sahu, a civil engineer, who is also involved in agriculture, said that life has changed due to the bridge. “Earlier it used to be a pain to visit the weekly market at Jhirpani. Now due to the bridge, I can visit the market daily and reap rich rewards,” Ashish informed. Ashish is not the only one to get benefits due to the bridge. Many others from localities like Titerkela. Khuntgaon, Kundri, Mitkundri and Phuljhar said that the bridge has solved communication and commuting problems. Even students are happy that the bridge has come up. A girl who is studying in a college at Koel Nagar said that the bridge has helped her in pursuing her education. “My brother did not allow my elder sister to study further as there was no bridge over the Koel river.

However, I have been allowed as now commuting to the college is easy and comfortable,” the girl said. The 366-metre bridge which was built at a cost of approximately Rs 12 crore, today stands a testimony regarding the importance of communication and transportation. “This is the best example of how communication helps. Now people can travel seamlessly anytime during the year,” said Prof SK Biswal, a teacher of marketing in this city.