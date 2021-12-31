Centurion: The opening Test win over South Africa here is a testimony to the ‘all-round side’ that India has become in the longest format, said skipper Virat Kohli. He described Centurion as the ‘the most difficult’ among all venues in South Africa. The visitors however, overcame all obstacles to defeat South Africa by 113 runs at the Supersport Park here Thursday. In the process they became the first Asian side to defeat South Africa at the venue.

“Test series in South Africa in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all,” Kohli told ‘bcci.Tv’. “We ended up getting a result in four days is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side we have now become. The strength of the squad was on full display. We were just looking for opportunities to win the game and that’s how we play cricket now. Given an opportunity at any stage we will pounce on it,” added the Indian skipper.

Having never won a series in South Africa, Kohli feels the victory is a ‘golden opportunity’ for the Indian team to put pressure on the home side in the second Test and eke out a favourable result.

“It’s a beautiful position to be in, to be 1-0 up away from home, put the opposition under pressure again in the second Test. It is a golden opportunity for us and something that every player is looking forward to,” Kohli asserted. “This sets us up beautifully for ‘Wanderers’, we can go out there and be more positive and optimistic,” Kohli added.

Kohli reflected on the year gone by. In 2021 India achieved historic success in Australia and are leading a Test series in England, which would be completed next year due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Kohli said the side is getting confident with each passing game.

“The New Year is a very good marker to analyse how you played your cricket. I think we’ve played some outstanding cricket over the last 2-3 years, especially overseas. We are a side which is getting better and more confident with how much cricket we play,” Kohli added.