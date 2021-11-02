New Delhi: The BCCI is all set to remove Virat Kohli as captain of the ODI squad, keeping in mind, his failure to win a single major ICC trophy in either the 50 overs or the T20 format. India’s last triumph in an ICC tournament came in the Champions Trophy (2013) under the leadership. The BCCI is unhappy at the way the team have performed in the ongoing T20 World Cup and particularly at the way Kohli has led the side. Now it remains to be seen whether Kohli relinquishes the ODI captaincy himself or the board has to give him the nudge.

It is for certain that Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the home three-match T20 series against New Zealand beginning November 17. Till next year, India don’t have very many ODI engagements except for three games against the West Indies. Prior to that, the selectors will certainly take a call on Kohli’s future as ODI captain.

“The board is unhappy. And there is serious doubt over his (Virat) ODI captaincy now as well. But three games still left and if India, by any chance, manage to qualify and fight back in the tournament then the scenario could change. But, right now, if you ask me or anybody, Virat is doubtful as ODI captain,” a BCCI source said Tuesday.

The source also added that Rahul Dravid’s (all set to join as head coach of the Indian team) opinions will also be considered when the selectors decide about Kohli’s future as ODI captain. The board now has the time to mull over the matter.

The selection committee within a few days will pick the squad for the T20 series against New Zealand. The meeting will also be attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly. There also Kohli’s future will be discussed.

With exactly 11 months left for the next T20 World Cup, the selection committee will look to check out as many players as possible by June next year when the home season ends. Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is in poor form and Hardik Pandya, whose fitness remains an unresolved mystery, are likely to be dropped from the T20 squad against New Zealand.

Some of the proven IPL performers like Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad, pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are going to be back in the mix. KKR All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is being touted by many as perfect replacement for Pandya. The likes of Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar will all be back for the T20 series against the Kiwis.