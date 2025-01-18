Kolkata: The judgement in the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here will be delivered later Saturday.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in the northern part of the city August 9 last year.

The judgement will be delivered by Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, 57 days after the in-camera trial commenced November 12.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the case initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the medic’s body was recovered from the seminar room of the hospital. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

PTI