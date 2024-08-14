Bhubaneswar: Healthcare services were affected at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Wednesday, as doctors of the medical institution remained off duty and staged protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

Tying white ribbons on their foreheads, holding banners and posters, the doctors staged demonstrations on the premises of the institute since morning.

MBBS students, resident doctors and interns joined the protest.

Prabhas Tripathy, additional superintendent, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, said the ceasework began this morning.

“However, other faculty members of our institution – professors, additional professors and assistant professors – are making all efforts so that emergency, OPD and IPD services are not affected,” he said.

Deepak Ghuge, a resident doctor, said, “We are staging protests against the heinous crime that happened in Kolkata. We are the saviours, yet we are not safe. How can we provide hassle-free services to mankind?”

The agitators are also demanding a central law for protection of doctors, with provision for strict punishment, he said.

“We also seek adequate compensation for the family of the deceased,” Ghuge said.

Besides, police action against agitating doctors should be stopped, he added.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was found Friday morning.

PTI