Kolkata: Senior officials of the Metro Railway and West Bengal government met Thursday to discuss the modalities of putting in place social distancing norms and crowd management for resumption of services.

Describing the meeting as ‘very good’, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said another round of discussion might take place Friday.

“The West Bengal state government and the Metro authorities will have further discussions. The focus will be on finding better solutions to manage crowds at the gates of the stations,” Indrani said.

Representing the Kolkata Metro in the meeting at the state secretariat were the chief signal and telecom engineer, who is also its additional general manager, the principal chief operations manager and the chief security commissioner, Banerjee said.

“We have assured the Metro authorities of all forms of assistance to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed while passengers avail the services,” an official at the state secretariat said.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has allowed Metro Railway services in cities to resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

The West Bengal government has also issued an order to allow recommencement of services in Kolkata in a graded manner from September 8.