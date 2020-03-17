New Delhi: The Union ministry of tourism has included Konark Sun Temple in the list of expanded 19 iconic sites which will be developed by the Centre to promote tourism in the country.

Union Minister of State (Independent) Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that two more places had been included in the iconic sites’ list. The other site is from Gujarat, he added.

“The number has been increased to 19. I had received a letter from the Chief Minister of Odisha and Union petroleum minister to include Konark in the list of iconic sites. Several delegates also met me regarding this. So, Konark is in the list,” Patel said.

The minister’s response came on a question posed by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra who wanted to know from the minister whether the government is going to include Konark in the list of iconic sites.

“Last year, there were 17 iconic tourist sites that were identified by the government of India. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also written for inclusion of Odisha which was omitted. During your recent visit to Odisha also, there was a discussion about it. It has been a year now. When is Odisha going to be included among the 17 iconic tourist sites,” Patra asked.