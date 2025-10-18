Koraput: In a significant push to promote Koraput Coffee, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of the Southern Division, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Thursday announced plans to set up an exclusive Koraput Coffee outlet in Gopalpur, one of the state’s leading coastal tourist destinations. The initiative aims to boost the visibility and marketability of the region’s famed organic coffee brand.

As part of his visit to Koraput, Mohapatra reviewed key developmental activities and explored avenues to strengthen the district’s economic potential. He began the day by offering prayers at Sabar Shree Kshetra before heading to the Coffee Board office, where he interacted with senior officials and stakeholders involved in the coffee sector.

Impressed by the quality of cultivation and nursery practices, the RDC lauded the efforts of tribal farmers and officials. “Koraput has a unique identity because of its coffee. The quality, aroma, and organic nature of this coffee have already made it a recognised brand,” he said.

He stressed the importance of value addition, better branding, and expanded marketing for Koraput Coffee, noting that the planned outlet in Gopalpur would serve as a strategic step in that direction.

“We are planning to collaborate with Ganjam Collector and former Koraput Collector, B Keerthi Vasan, to explore possibilities for opening an exclusive Koraput Coffee outlet in Gopalpur soon,” he added.