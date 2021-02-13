Koraput: In the wake of the apex court’s notice to Andhra Pradesh government over the writ petition filed by Odisha over contempt issue, Koraput district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar wrote a letter to his Vizianagaram counterpart and urged him to desist from conducting polls in Kotia.

According to sources, Collector Akhtar wrote Friday afternoon that the Vizianagaram counterpart should refrain from conducting elections in the three disputed villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput district – Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri as the matter is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Citing the Supreme Court’s notice, Collector Akhtar asked Vizianagaram Collector M Hari Jawaharlal to consider the sub-judice nature of the matter as well as observations of the apex court.

The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh government Friday directing to respond as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Notably, the next date of hearing in this matter has been scheduled by the Supreme Court for February 19.

