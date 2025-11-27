Koraput: High drama unfolded at the Koraput District Collectorate Wednesday morning when a lawyer arrived with a warrant of attachment against the District Collector and the Rural Development executive engineer, following a two-decade-old payment dispute.

The lawyer, accompanied by a process server, entered the Collector’s office to seize office assets as per court orders. Since the District Collector was absent, the Deputy Collector sought time till 5 pm to address the matter.

The tense situation drew attention from other staffers and visitors, as such enforcement actions in government offices are quite unusual. The case dates back to 2005, when contractor Pradeep Kumar Mohanty completed road construction work from Digaput to Kundura under the Rural Development department.

The total work value was Rs 73,64,769, which Mohanty did not receive despite completion, forcing him to approach the court in Koraput. In 2011, he filed a case (Suit No.- 35/2011), but the department allegedly remained unresponsive.

After prolonged hearings, Mohanty received a decree in 2018, with the court ordering payment of the principal amount along with 6 per cent annual interest.

When authorities again failed to make the payment, Mohanty initiated an execution case in 2019 through advocate TN Murthy, seeking the full outstanding amount along with accumulated interest for 14 years.

By 2025, the total dues calculated stood at Rs 1,15,50,036. With no compliance from the departments, even after repeated notices, the court issued a warrant of attachment, prompting the lawyer’s arrival at both the Collectorate and the Rural Development department office Wednesday.

The incident has sparked discussion across administrative circles, highlighting the consequences of long delays in settling legitimate contractor dues.

Further action will depend on the response from district authorities as per the court’s directives.