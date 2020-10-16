New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has met Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to voice his concern over Odia movie ‘Khyanikaa’ which has been unceremoniously removed from its platform by ‘Amazon Prime Video’. He told the union minister that the decision to remove Khyanikaa is repressive and insulting to Odia cinema. Ulaka said that the movie was released June 6 on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ and was removed June 8 without any communication.

Ulaka urged Javadekar to look into the matter and ensure that linguistic discrimination doesn’t take place for such an acclaimed Odia film.

The film has already been shown in 30 international film festivals across 14 countries. It was the only Odia film at the prestigious ‘Indian Panorama’ segment at 48th International Film Festival of India held in Goa. Director Amartya Bhattacharyya, who is also the editor, writer and cinematographer of the film, has won the award for ‘Best Editing’ at the 29th Odisha State Film Awards.

Khyanikaa when screened, was highly praised at festivals in Canada, UK, USA, Russia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Mexico and other countries. The film also earned appreciations when it was released here in the year 2018. Earlier, Ulaka had also raised the issue in the Parliament.

People associated in the making of Khyanikaa thanked Ulaka for his efforts. Swastik Chaudhury, the producer of the film said, “Thank you so much Sir, for taking up this matter. This is a true representation of people’s interest. We do hope Amazone PrimeVideo notes the insult and heartburn their decision has caused.”

PNN