Koraput: Koraput district administration Sunday withdrew its earlier order banning the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day.

District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan announced the decision in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, the district administration had issued an order prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items across Koraput on the occasion of Republic Day. As per the earlier order, all tehsildars, block development officers and urban local body officials were instructed to ensure a complete ban on the sale of fish, meat and eggs within their respective jurisdictions January 26.

The earlier order drew mixed reactions. Critics argued that Republic Day is a national, not a religious, occasion and questioned the need for a blanket ban. The administration later withdrew the order following objections from various quarters.

PNN