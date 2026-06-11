Pottangi: In a move that could further escalate the interstate boundary dispute between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Odisha, the neighbouring state’s Women and Child Development Minister G Sandhya Rani Wednesday held a meeting with villagers at Neridibalsa in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district and also inaugurated a road from Dandigam in AP to Neridibalsa.

According to sources, despite repeated objections, the AP administration has not stopped its activities in Kotia.

From time to time, AP officials enter the area, hold meetings and organise camps with local residents.

On Wednesday, Sandhya Rani visited Neridibalsa in the morning and held a meeting with villagers.

During her speech, the minister criticised the Odisha government, journalists and police officials.

When Odisha reporters asked her about the purpose of the visit, she said she would not answer questions and engaged in arguments with them.

Although information about the minister’s visit was available, administrative officials from Pottangi block did not reach the spot.

Instead, they organised a health camp in Kotia panchayat, drawing criticism from journalists and intellectuals.

According to reports, Sandhya Rani was accompanied by Parvathipuram Manyam district Salur MP DO G Parvathi Amma, MRO M Suresh Kumar, CDPO Mangamma and AP police officials.

After the meeting, she inaugurated a 5.5-km road from Dandigam in AP to Neridibalsa. It is reported that Rs 9 crore was spent on the road project.

Villagers from Ganjeipadar, Phatusineri, Phagunsineri, Tadibalsa, Neridibalsa and Kotia praised the construction.

They said that although they had raised the demand several times with former AP Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora, it was not fulfilled during his tenure.

With the road now built, villagers believe transportation will become easier. They also requested the minister to provide houses under government schemes.

Meanwhile, Koraput Sub-Collector Premlal Hial said Odisha is preparing to organise similar programmes in the coming days.

He added that a report would be prepared on the minister’s alleged derogatory remarks against Odisha’s administration, police and journalists, and submitted to the government for necessary action.