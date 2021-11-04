Pottangi: The inter-state boundary dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in Kotia panchayat continued to simmer with new developments taking place each day, a report said.

Things have come to such a pass that residents get swayed away by the false promises and freebies offered by Andhra government.

The incident comes a day after Salur MLA P Rajan Dora visited Tadibalsa village Tuesday and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects organised in the village, Tuesday.

Laying the foundation stones, Dora thundered that bordering villages of Kotia panchayat are as much of Andhra Pradesh as they are of Odisha and delivered loads of promises to win away the local residents.

Residents in some areas of the panchayat have switched loyalties to the neighbouring state and shying away from their own state.

The matter came to the fore when villagers in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district opposed organising a health camp at Neredibalsa village under the panchayat, Wednesday. The health camp was organised by Kotia Primary Health Centre at Neredibalsa village, Wednesday.

Reports said a team of doctors and health workers led by Dr Pabitra Panda of Kotia, PHC reached Neredibalsa village and were preparing for a health camp when an Anganwadi worker appointed by the Andhra government at Talaganjeipadar village reached the spot and raised a hue and cry on the health camp in the area.

He asked the health officials to refrain from organising a camp and return.

She was encouraged when villagers of Neredibalsa and nearby villages joined her and opposed the health officials for organising a camp. This shocked the doctors and health officials.

The Anganwadi worker and the villagers finally relented after the health officials placated them.

They dispersed following which 17 villagers from Arujubalsa village, 72 from Tadibalsa and 42 from Neredibalsa village registered their names in the camp and had their health checked up by doctors free of cost. Later, free medicines were distributed to them.

Pharmacist Ramesh Chandra Senapti, Jagannath Gemel, Subhash Chapadi, Raju Hial and ASHA workers supervised the health camp and distribution of free medicines to villagers.

