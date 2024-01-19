Bhubaneswar: Petr Kratky, the newly-appointed Mumbai City FC (MCFC) head coach, is seemingly enjoying the challenge to guide the Indian Super League (ISL) Premiership title holders a step further – to the coveted Championship crown.

Notably, MCFC is the only side to have claimed both the ISL Premiership and Championship titles in a single season – 2020-21 – since the inception of the Premiership title in 2019-20 season.

“Being honest I was excited,” said Kratky candidly recalling his first reaction after he was offered the Mumbai job. “It was not new though (moving from one country to another). Sometimes football takes you to places you don’t know. But I’m fine with that,” he added.

Speaking about his maiden visit to India, the Czech-Australian said, “I have friends here (in India) as well as in Melbourne (who have ideas about Indian culture). I also had some knowledge about Indian culture. So overall, I was excited for my new challenge.”

He also shared his thought on the A-League (Australia) and Indian leagues. “It’s quite similar actually. The only difference I found is the use of foreign recruits as in players. In Australia, you can play as many foreign signings as you want, but in ISL you can use only four at a time on the pitch. The weather here is also quite different from Australia,” said the 42-year-old.

Kratky, a right-back during his playing days, began his managerial journey as the youth team coach at Melbourne City in 2017 before joining the senior side in 2021 as assistant coach.

He also applauded people who are trying their bits to develop Indian football. “I see potential football talents in India. People are working hard to make the league better. Obviously, there are a lot of areas to improve. But they have the right intention which is important.

“Talents are coming through and we also have good Indian players in our team. We just need to give them the opportunities to hone their skills and prove themselves. In 5-10 years’ time, ISL will definitely grow bigger and better,” he asserted.

Speaking of his mid-season appointment, Kratky said it was not that difficult considering his style is quite similar to the previous coach Des Buckingham. Notably, Kratky had replaced Buckingham as Melbourne City assistant coach in 2021.

“The transition was smooth actually. I have been in touch with Des and the playing style is quite similar. It was more about what I bring to this team – not playing style but the coaching style, and my personality. The playing style in the City group is quite similar,” said Kratky about his mid-season transfer.

“I want to be the best version of myself (as coach). There are very good coaches around the world and I am inspired by different coaches in different areas – tactically, technically or according to the demand of the players. So I just try to learn from everyone and be myself,” he added.

City Football Group (CFG) consists of Manchester City – the group’s flagship club, Melbourne City, Mumbai City, New York City and few more. “However, as a coach you get a new team, new players, support staff. It’s early and we are still learning. Players are understanding my style and responding accordingly. Gradually it will get better.”

Despite his brief introduction, Kratky is getting used to the country. “It’s been quite good so far as the people here are friendly and welcoming. Obviously, I’m still learning about the culture and getting to know the food and cuisines.

“I like to explore new things. I have tried Dal before, but now I’m trying new dishes. It’s spicy though (he chuckles). This is the difference, but slowly I’m getting to terms with it and implementing the dishes in my diet as well,” he signed off.