New Delhi: Hindi film actor Kriti Sanon penned a note on her social media for her sister and singer Nupur Sanon, who recently got married to Sahiba fame Stebin Ben and said she doesn’t have enough words to explain how she is feeling.

The duo announced their wedding January 11 by uploading a series of pictures on their respective social media handle from their big day.

Kriti uploaded a post on her Instagram Thursday. It began with a picture of her and Nupur and was followed by glimpses from the wedding and other ceremonies.

“Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..

My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you,” Kriti wrote in her post.

“@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me.Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.

She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really “Giving her away”, so Welcome to the Sanon family,” she added.

Nupur and Stebin have been together since 2023, but never confirmed their relation in public despite being spotted together at several events. The duo got engaged January 3.