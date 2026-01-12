Mumbai: Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Bin, who tied the knot January 11, after sharing pics from their intimate Catholic wedding, have now shared beautiful clicks from their traditional Indian wedding.

Nupur’s sister and Hindi film industry actress Kriti Sanon, in one picture, is seen holding Nupur’s traditional head ornament as Stebin applies vermilion.

January 12, the newly wedded shared multiple pictures from their traditional Hindu-style wedding on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi language that in English reads as, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

In the picture, the bride Nupur and groom Stebin are seen dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, holding hands in moa moment of togetherness.

Nupur makes for a beautiful bride and looks radiant in a red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta and floral garland, while Stebin complements her in an ivory sherwani with a turban and soft peach stole.

In another picture, Nupur is seen walking down the aisle as Stebin waits for his bride with bated breath. Another picture shows Stebin laying a peck on his bride Nupur’s forehead.

For the uninitiated, the couple said ‘I Do’ as they tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur, January 11.

The newlyweds Sunday evening took to their social media to post some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials.

Nupur made for a stunning bride in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, whereas Stebin looked all handsome in an off-white tuxedo jacket, along with a black lapel and bow tie.

The stills also had big sister, Kriti Sanon, being a part of the big day in a green off-shoulder dress, twinning with the other bridesmaids.

Not many know, but Nupur and Stebin were dating for quite some time, and finally made things official earlier this month with a romantic engagement announcement on social media.

Stebin popped the big question on a beautifully decorated yacht. He was seen getting down on one knee as performers held up “Will you marry me?” placards in the background.

Uploading some lovely pictures from the proposal on social media, Nupur had written the caption, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say”.

The actress had also flaunted her massive marquise-cut diamond engagement ring in the photographs.